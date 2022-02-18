DELAWARE - One Sussex county woman is sharing her story and bringing awareness to domestic violence abuse. A local non-profit is also bringing awareness and is constantly working around the clock to help victims get the help they need.
A life threatened by the one person that should have been there to protect her.
"I was a victim of domestic violence from my husband," said Edvia Ortiz Escalante.
She opens up about how she almost lost her life in 2019, when her now deceased husband attacked her in their mobile home in Lincoln.
She says it wasn't the first time he hurt her and described him as jealous and obsessive.
"When he was sober he was great to me, but when he was drunk he was another person and that's when he would mistreat me," explained Ortiz Escalante.
Sharing her story in hopes other women will seek help before its too late.
"Every woman that goes through domestic violence do not stay quiet please seek help, the solution is not staying in the relationship just for the kids," added Ortiz Escalante.
Local non-profits in Milford like People's Place help victims of Domestic Violence find 24-hour help they need including food and shelter.
This month they're also focused on National Teen Dating Violence Prevention & Awareness month.
"Kids suffer the trauma along with their mothers. As a program, we do activities for them to keep their mind off things and make them feel safe and comfortable," explained Paola Pacheco, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Abriendo Puertas, the Hispanic emergency shelter program of Peoples Place.
She says education and awareness is key to ending domestic violence.
"Unfortunately a lot of victims make excuses for the aggressor.
They say, 'he abuses me, but he's also good to me, and very hard working' and in our program, we teach people that we can't normalize abuse," said Pacheco.
Ortiz Escalante now starts a new chapter in her life, and is leaving the past behind as she moves into her new 2 story split level home in Dover, thanks to the help of realtor Laura Mendez, who serves many Hispanics on Delmarva.
"I feel honored to be part of this process. I know what it's like to be a single mother, and there's nothing a mother wouldn't do for her kids," said Mendez.
Ortiz Escalante says she did this all for her four daughters.
I'm very proud of what my mom has accomplished during these tough times we've been through and I admire her," said Nayeli Ortiz Escalante.
Keeping a promise and setting an example so that they know if they find themselves in a bad situation, they don't have to stay there.
If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation you can call the 24 hour hotline (302) 422-8058 or (302) 678-3886.
To make a donation to the organization you can call (302) 422-8033 or drop it off at 1129 Airport Road Milford, DE 19963.