DOVER, Del.– A 17-year-old male from Dover has been arrested on murder charges, according to the Dover Police Department, after a deadly shooting incident in the 400 block of River Road on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call about shots fired within a residence at approximately 10:26 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 54-year-old male victim from Seaford inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. First responders provided immediate aid at the scene before transporting the victim to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and the suspect were engaged in a verbal and physical fight prior to the shooting. During the altercation, the 17-year-old retrieved a gun and shot the older man. The suspect fled the scene but later turned himself in at the Dover Police Department around 1:30 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and has been committed to Stevenson House Detention Center. He faces charges including First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, with bail set at $535,000 cash.