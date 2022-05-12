SALISBURY, Md. - A family in Salisbury is hoping to pick themselves back up after a fire destroyed their car and parts of their home. First responders share what could have started the fire and what might have saved the family's lives.
Danielle Rosario is a mother of 3 who says she was a part-time Uber driver before a fire destroyed her car and her home.
Her kids are all under 10 and says her two oldest children have autism.
Due to the damages, the family is currently homeless and staying at a nearby mote.
Unfortunately, it's not the first time they find selves without a home.
"I don't want to have to take my kids to a homeless shelter again because when we first moved here that's where we were for 7 weeks," said Rosario.
Rosario says she moved to the Eastern Shore from upstate New York for a fresh start.
"So I got out of the shower my normal routine of getting dressed and I hear like a 'boom'," explained Rosario.
But she never expected that her fresh start would involve a car and house fire.
"When I heard that I thought of the weather but then I thought maybe my son got into something," added Rosario.
She says her 4-year-old was the one who witnessed the fire early on and this allowed them to escape on their own safely.
"By the time we got out we saw that the car was covered in flames and we were able to make it out of the house," said Rosario.
Salisbury firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Way and posted this photo on Facebook.
Maryland State Fire Marshal K.H. Travers told WRDE on the phone that while the investigation is ongoing, the fire could have originated in a trash can which led to the car catching fire and eventually parts of the home.
Travers is still investigating and could not yet confirm to WRDE whether it was accidental or arson.
Rosario says she has received $824 from the Red Cross to help with her stay at a nearby motel.
Travers confirmed that the house currently has no electricity or water which is why the family is displaced.
There is no confirmation yet from authorities how soon the house could be repaired.
Despite the current circumstances, Rosario says she keeps her faith alive because she is still alive along with her children ahead of her birthday on Saturday.
"I thank God for my son because He spoke to this little boy and made him react and that saved our lives," said Rosario.
The 4-year-old says his middle name is Kal-El like Superman, serving as just that for his family.
Anyone interested in helping the family can contact Danielle Rosario at rosariodanielle1@gmail.com.