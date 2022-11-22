A Growing Number of Locals Turning to Ordering Thanksgiving Dinner Out

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Eating out or ordering ahead, a trend for a number of people who for a variety of reasons are choosing to let someone else do the cooking for Thanksgiving.
"This year I've seen an increase just due to the prices out there and it's a lot cheaper to come to a restaurant than to making it yourself." said General Manager for The Wheelhouse, Scott Beheler.
Many locals are opting out of the travel and mess to eat at a local restaurant on turkey day. A trend that Beheler says is one that his older customers are taking advantage of.
"-the price of gas, traveling, and the headache of traveling to their kids or grandkids, it's easier for them just to come to a restaurant than making it themselves." said Beheler.
The growing demand for not cooking at home or going out to eat is shown by Bethany Blues in Lewes. They're already booked out on reservations for Thanksgiving Day and their to-go orders.
Not only are locals avoiding cooking this year, but are also ditching the turkey for brisket.
"We kept it easy because I had so many to do this year and we'll see how it turns out and hope we get bigger next year." said cook Justin Brown, for Holy Smokes BBQ in Milford.
He claims his customers just want the extra time to enjoy the day.
"People call and they want to spend more time with their families." said Brown.
Other restaurants participating in Thanksgiving day meals and to-go orders in Sussex County include: Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant, Harvest Tide Steakhouse, 99 Sea Level, Big Fish Grill, Fork & Flask, Black Wall Hitch, Salt Air, and many more.