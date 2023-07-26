A heat wave is due in Sussex County and businesses and people are preparing for the heat

MILTON, Del. - A heat wave is reported to be coming to Sussex County with temperatures going into the high 90's and 100 degrees.
Ryan Brower, the owner of Top Flight Heating and Air in Milton, Delaware said with the influx of people in Sussex County, there could be an issue for people getting repairs done if their air conditioning systems break down.
"There are more people in the area now than we're able to service," Brower said. "So there's a shortage of HVAC technicians and companies that are available to serve us."
Even people like Kevin Rodriguez who is a server at Tequila Real in Milton said the heat has effected outside business.
"You know sometimes we're just a tad bit slower when its humid out, people don't want to eat outside as much because of the humidity and the heat," Rodriguez said.
There are places across Sussex County called cooling centers, like Greenwood Library and Milton Library. There anyone can come in during business hours to get relief from the heat and humidity in the air conditioning.
But some like Daniel Simancek said dealing with the heat is nothing new.
"It's not uncommon in the summer to get like a week or two of bad heat or real bad triple digit weather," Simancek said. My kids and I stay outside in this weather and don't let it bring us indoors, so I just try to wear a hat but a boonie hat and keep a t shirt on."
Simancek said if you're worried about your air breaking down, things can be done.
"You can get a wall unit and throw it in one window and everybody in the household can sleep in that one room, like how we did it when I was a kid," Simancek said.
But regardless Rodriguez said summer will march on and heat or not, they have to work.
"We'll deal with the heat, same we deal with it every day, just table by table customer by customer," Rodriguez said.