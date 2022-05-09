SEAFORD, Del.--A new Hispanic market opened this past weekend in Seaford, featuring goods exported from all over Latin America.
"Coming here I don't have, only maybe here, this, the shoes no money, no nothing," said Rudy Morales Perez.
Morales Perez and his wife Levy Diaz Barrios moved from Guatemala to Delaware 9 years ago-- with nothing but a dream, of eventually becoming their own bosses.
"We were always poor and we worked there in the fields," explained Morales Perez in Spanish. "But for ourselves we didn't depend on any salary or anything."
Four years ago, he started his own construction company in Delaware called A&AB Construction LLC. He said the initials come from his son Angel, daughter Alexia and their 7-month-old baby Tiara, who friends and family call 'bonita,' which translates to 'pretty' in Spanish. Now, their Latino market "Tienda La Bonita" is also named after their youngest daughter.
The couple said everything they do is for family.
'Tienda La Bonita' has some of the most common household items. It also has lots of other food items that you'd typically see in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Venzuela, Honduras and El Salvador.
The kiosk also offers services such as cashing checks and money transfers worldwide. They will also sell special clothing items, especially for baptism and first holy communion.
Diaz Barrios said she hopes their success allows them to expand in the future, and also help out other immigrant families who come to the United States in search of a better life.
"If possible, (I'd like to) be able to continue growing and, well, to be able to open other kiosks if possible," she said in Spanish. "And be able to give jobs to other people who perhaps come here...when people come to this country they have no idea where to go, where to start."
'Tienda La Bonita' is now open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.