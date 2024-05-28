INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- At 8:56 a.m. Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a jet ski floating on the South side of the Indian River Inlet.
The fire company said the Coast Guard was the first to arrive on scene, but required assistance since the water was so shallow and the Coast Guard's boats were too large. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Millville Volunteer Fire Company and the Indian River Fire Company were also dispatched to the incident, but were called-off after it was determined that no people were involved.
Upon retrieving the jet ski, Career Assistant Chief Phil Brackin with the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, said the keys and kill switch were in the glove box, indicating that the jet ski likely became loose from a dock and was not being driven at the time.
This incident is now under investigation by the Coast Guard and DNREC Fish and Wildlife.