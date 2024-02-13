A long, countywide police chase ending in Millsboro causes stir in the community

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A countywide chase of a speeder had its ending caught had its climactic end caught on video.
Police have been searching for Marc Brown since Feb. 6, and when police finally caught up to him on foot this past Monday, Brown was hit by a police truck before being arrested.
After a police chase that started in Bethany Beach and ended at the intersection of Route 113 and Dagsboro Road, Brown's vehicle was disabled from road spikes that were placed by Dagsboro police. After that, Brown tried to escape on foot.
The vehicle was an Ocean View Police truck. Ocean View police chief Kenneth McLaughlin says it was not intentional.
"Just keep in mind that's from one angle perspective," he said. "We have other eyewitness accounts, myself included. And I watched it happen and a suspect was running in the vehicles coming this way. The suspect's running this way. And at the last minute, turned sharply and struck the truck."
McLaughlin says Brown was treated immediately afterwards, and was not injured during the collision.
Some eyewitnesses said they couldn't believe what they saw.
"Good job to Delaware State Police were catching him and it was very dangerous from driving from from what I was told from Bethany all the way down here at high speed," said Aaron Scott. "But I'm glad they caught him...but getting hit? That, that was that was very dangerous, they could've got him."
Brown has been the subject of a long police chase, which you can read more about here. Brown has allegedly has caused thousands of dollars of property damage and driven around the Bethany Beach and South Bethany area at dangerously high speeds. He is also being accused of running from the police multiple times and in multiple towns.
Because Brown is being accused of doing multiple things in multiple towns, he is being charged by multiple police stations. He is facing charges such as resisting arrest and reckless driving.