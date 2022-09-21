Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 PM EDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&