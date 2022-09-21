OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is preparing for heavy traffic and road changes ahead of the Oceans Calling Festival next weekend.
According to the town, concert-goers should expect heavy traffic and limited downtown. These changes are in effect September 30 to October 2.
- The area south of the Harry Kelley Memorial Bridge (Rt 50 Bridge) will be closed to non-event vehicular traffic from approximately 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. each evening. The south turn lane off of US Rt. 50 onto southbound Philadelphia Ave will be restricted to emergency and mass transit vehicles only.
- Vehicular traffic south on Philadelphia Ave will be diverted onto N. Division St and then north on Baltimore Ave.
- A traffic pattern will be established to direct all southbound traffic on St. Louis Ave to 2nd Street towards Philadelphia Ave.
- Northbound traffic on Baltimore Ave (between S. Division St to Talbot) will be reduced to one lane. The middle lane will be utilized to stage mass transit vehicles and the easternmost lane will be designated for pedestrian use only.