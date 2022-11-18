REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Schellville returns to Rehoboth Beach Saturday night. Organizers have been working all year to make the Christmas village bigger and better.
Schellville's first year was successful...almost too successful. Tickets sold out in just minutes. Organizers decided to add more dates and times, and those sold out in minutes. It left some families wanting more. But organizers assure, that won't be a problem this year.
"We have a new entrance off of Holland Glade Road, new pedestrian entrance, so that should really alleviate crowds. We're going to try to welcome all our guests," said organizer Alyssa Titus.
That's because this year they added a lot more room. Schellville added an extra 50-percent more grounds.
This new expansion doesn't just mean more space, it means more activities for people of all ages. It's a winter wonderland without worrying about getting cold and wet from real snow. New this year, is a sledding hill. The Snow Zone is also five-times bigger making more room for fake snowball fights.
Schellville opens November 19. Tickets are free. You can get them at the door or reserve online.