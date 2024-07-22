MILTON, Del- A proposed path connecting the two housing developments that are bookends for Mariner Middle School could move out of Milton's Streets & Sidewalk Committee on Monday night, July 22, and go to Town Council for consideration. Heritage Creek and Cannery Village are the developments that could be see a multi-use path built. A possible vote is on the agenda of that committee's meeting.
The trail would give people living Heritage Creek a more direct path for walking to attractions like Dogfish Head Brewery and the downtown area. This part of the development is being considered at a time when new measures have been put in place in the town to deal with traffic and pedestrian safety including the four-way stop at the intersection Harbeson Rd (Route 5), Shingle Point Road and Chestnut Street.