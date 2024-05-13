DOVER, DE – It took a little negotiating, but Delaware legislative leaders and Governor John Carney have reached an agreement with Delaware's largest hospitals on House Bill 350 (S), aimed at making healthcare more affordable.
For a bit of context, HB 350 (S) requires hospitals to submit annual budgets to the Cost Review Board, which will monitor compliance with cost benchmarks. Hospitals exceeding benchmarks must submit performance improvement plans.
For weeks the Delaware Healthcare Association had been vehemently fighting against this bill, but their position has now changed from one of opposition to a position of neutrality.
House Speaker Valerie Longhurst, and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend led the charge on this bill and the negotiations with the Delaware Healthcare Association. Those efforts led to an amendment incorporating a flexible price index and defining the role of the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board.
On Monday, Governor Carney praised the collaboration, saying “I want to thank the hospital systems, members of the General Assembly, and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services for collaborating on a piece of legislation that will combat rising healthcare costs that are having a significant impact on Delaware families and state taxpayers.”
The Governor would go on to add “The revised House Bill 350 will help lower the growth of healthcare costs in our state, while making sure we’re protecting healthcare quality. I look forward to signing it into law.”
According to a release from Scott Goss, Communications Director of the Senate Majority Caucus, HB 350 (S) with Senate Amendment 1 is scheduled to be considered by the Senate on Wednesday. A final vote in the House could come as soon as Thursday.