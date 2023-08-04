A new program helps low income seniors have home repairs

DELAWARE- A new program, 'Older Adult Homes Modification Program' by Habitat for Humanity is bringing more help to low income seniors in need of home repairs.
Habitat said that there are about 25,000 homes that are low income and in need of repairs across the Delaware.
The nonprofit is used to building homes from the ground up, but fixing existing homes can take fewer materials and ultimately help habitat reach more people in need.
"Well at the end of the day there's an affordable housing crisis in Delaware and throughout our nation. If we can keep people in houses, we don't have to build houses for everybody and help address that deficit." said Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Gilmore.
About $2.5 million from a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant will allow the program to run for two years across the state.
Portia Miller is just one senior living in Lewes that relies on help from Habitat for maintenance like replacing her stairs,
"My concern was the steps and they repaired the steps. Our old steps were very narrow and they were also very steep and they were not safe. Our new steps are very wide, plenty of room. My husband has no fear of falling now."
If you are in need of repairs in your home, applications will start to be accepted and reviewed come October here.