A New Railroad Display Coming to Lewes

LEWES, Del. - An empty lot in between the Lewes Public Library and the Lewes History Museum used to have a railroad track. Soon it will have a new display all about Lewes railroad history.
David Ludlow, board member for the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association said, "Let people see them, understand what they meant to the agricultural and the fishing industry and the protection of the Delaware Bay at Fort Miles. This was huge!"
There will also be a mock train station installed across the Georgetown-Lewes Trail to hide the library's generator. Some hope these new additions will bring more attention to downtown.
Bill Alderman, co-commissioner of Stango Park said, "We have concerts here at Stango Park. We have twelve concerts throughout, well throughout the summer. And so that's just going to add to everything else here you know. It's a fun project. It's fantastic as far as I'm concerned."
However, large projects like this don't come without their challenges.
"The steam locomotive is a major project. It's very big. There's a lot of logistics and expense to get this thing down here. The steam locomotive will probably really commence sometime in the winter of '22, '23." said Ludlow.
Adelman hopes many kids will come from the children's learning garden to, down the trail, to see the spectacle, "And to see these young kids come out here and just the high energy, especially the boys as I was telling you earlier, next summer I can't wait to see them see the trains and everything. They're just going to go crazy you know."
The project is expected to be complete in about 18 months.