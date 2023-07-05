A new Rehoboth Beach Museum book offers a glimpse into the past

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently finished a book that displays postcards from the Nation's Summer Capital from as early as 1905.
David McDonald and Roland Forster have volunteered at the Rehoboth Beach Museum since 2017 and are co-authors of the book. When they weren't curating displays in the museum, they were collecting and organizing over 300 postcards that show how the beach town has evolved.
"So it was the perfect way to say 'Okay these are the postcards that were being used at that time and this was what was going on in town at that time.' " said McDonald.
Local photographers and publishers show iconic parts of Rehoboth Beach like the Dolles sign before being removed from its original spot on the boardwalk and the Carlton building that still remains.
But whether you visit Rehoboth or live here, there's a rare find in this book for everyone,
"There's some postcards in there that have never been published before so unless there's someone who has come into the museum and actually looked at the collection here, they're cards that they would not have seen." said McDonald.
"What I would do is I like to go through a book and look at all of the pictures first. Sometimes people like to take page by page and really understand what it is they're looking at. So there are two thoughts to how you want to approach the book. Either way, it's going to be very interesting." said Forster.
Putting all of Rehoboth Beach's history in the palm of your hand.
That book is now available at the Rehoboth Beach Museum's giftshop.