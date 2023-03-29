A New Shared Use Pathway Looks to Improve the Safety of Students

MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford and the Milford School District are teaming up to create a pathway for both pedestrians and bicyclists. The current design describes the pathway as going along the parking lot of Milford High School's Brigg's Stadium, across Northeast Tenth Street, and along Silicato Parkway.
According to Milford City Manager, Mark Whitfield, the goal of this project is to improve the health and safety of students, "Looking at our signal system as well as providing off street amenities to be able to safely walk and or bike is something that again improves the health of the student and or parents as well as reducing that vehicular traffic within those areas."
Cathy Rintz who frequents this road said that the roadway becomes too busy for students and that a pathway would add to the congestion that comes with school events, "People are just everywhere, they're not watching. They're more ready to go home and they're not going to watch for people crossing the street. They don't now without pathways. If they have a pathway, it's making it worse."
However others who graduated from the school said they wish they had a pathway when commuting to school, "There's not much shoulder a lot of the way from my house over to the school, so a path would've been wonderful to have." said Zach Stutzman.
City officials and DelDOT will meet next month to review the current plans for the pathway.