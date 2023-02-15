MILFORD, Del. - It's time for the city of Milford to develop a new five year strategic plan.
An open house was held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Works Department building for the community to make their voices heard about what things they want to see change in the city.
City manager Mark Whitfield says some topics that were planned for discussion are mobility, public safety, economic growth, and infrastructure. The University of Delaware's Institute of Public Administration will be putting together the report for the strategic plan.
"Once the plan is adopted and finalized, then we would release it and put it on the [city] website. And that is our guiding document as a staff for what council and the communities priorities are for the next five years," says Whitfield.
Some people in the community want to see more businesses and entertainment come to the city.
27-year-old Milford local Brie Harding says, "I would like to see a coffee shop where you can actually sit down and enjoy company of friends, read a book... just somewhere you can actually sit down and have coffee."
According to Whitfield, there's no set date yet on when the strategic plan will be shared with the public.