OCEAN CITY, MD.
A new water treatment plan is coming to Ocean City.
According, to Ocean City Public Works, construction will hopefully start to build a new water treatment plan beginning next Monday, the 24th at 33rd Street and Coastal Highway.
Public Works says this new raw water main, which is water that is untreated, will replace the old one that was wearing out. The entire project costs just under $5 million dollars.
Public Works Director Hal Adkins feels that this water main will protect future generations to come.
"I want to know that those who choose to live in Ocean City, invest in Ocean City, or make Ocean City their vacation destination, that they will never face a water shortage," Hal says.
According to Public Works, construction will affect roads. Adkins says the fast lane and right lanes will both be shut down during construction as the crew works its way up the highway, limiting it to one lane open.
Adkins says the project will be finished at the end of March and early April.