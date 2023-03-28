A Passed Senate Bill Looking To Help Renters

DELAWARE- A bill passed on the senate floor today aims to help tenants in the case of eviction.
Senate Substitute One for Senate Bill one would create the right to representation if one is evicted. It would also create a program to help settle disputes before they reach the courtroom.
If this bill were to be passed into law, it would help people with household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. According to the bill, eviction is a problem that disproportionately impacts minorities.
Local advocate Toni Short of Lighthouse for Broken Wings say this would be a big win for renters, as most people represent themselves in eviction court and don't know their rights.
"A lot of these property managers are going against residents who do not know their rights," she said. "And having someone there to help them in the court system when they're being evicted will help."
The bill now needs to be passed in the house and approved by Governor John Carney for it to be written into law. It is currently unclear when a house vote could take place.