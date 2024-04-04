HURLOCK, Md. - A pole barn caught fire in Dorcester County early Thursday morning. The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland said the 30 by 40 foot barn with a hay loft took 60 minutes to get under control at 4270 Beulah Road.
The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:36 a.m. and was discovered by a passerby. 50 of the firefighters helped to combat the flames and was determined to have started inside the barn.
The fire marshal estimates the damages will amount to $50,000 for the structure itself and $175,000 for its contents. Owners Daniel and Genia Grimes were reported to have had several pieces of powdered equipment in the barn at the time of the fire.
However, the fire marshal said the preliminary cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.