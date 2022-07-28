Ocean City, MD.- After 27 years of dedication to the citizens of Ocean City, Captain Elton "JR" Harmon will retire from the Ocean City Police Department.
Captain Harmon joined the department in 1996 as a seasonal police officer and was hired full-time in July 1997. Since then, he has served the department in many roles. Most recently, he served as the captain of the patrol division.
Captain Harmon has had thousands of hours of law enforcement training. Most notably, he is a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Executive Management Program. During his career, Captain Harmon has earned several awards from his superiors and the Ocean City community for his accomplishments and dedication to public service.
“It has been an honor to serve the Town of Ocean City and its citizens as a member of the Ocean City Police Department. I am thankful for the opportunities that I have experienced and the trust that was afforded to me throughout my career," Captain Harmon said.
Even though he is retiring from the Ocean City Police Department, Captain Harmon will continue to dedicate his efforts and expertise to the Town of Ocean City as deputy city manager. Harmon will continue his passion for teaching as an adjunct professor for the Criminal Justice Program at Wor-Wic Community College as well.