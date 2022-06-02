GEORGETOWN, Del. - Tonight, people on Delmarva are feeling the effects of the ongoing crisis at the southern border. Immigration specialists explain how a new ruling could help asylum seekers.
Melgar Francisco Gonzalez came to Georgetown from Guatemala saddened to see the ongoing crisis at the border.
"I wish there was a way for people like me to come to the U.S. to work and be able to travel back and forth to Central America," he said.
That same wish is being shared with the hundreds and thousands currently at the border.
But as Bryant Garcia with La Esperanza Community Center in Georgetown explains, the current immigration process in the U.S. is complex, especially for those seeking asylum.
But on May 31st, a new policy went into effect that could help those on the border.
"People who are coming into the country currently can have an expedited process of asylum if they can pass a credible fear interview so their situation now looks a little different than for example someone who's already in the United States seeking asylum," said Garcia.
In May, the Biden administration lifted the title 42 border policy but a Texas judge quickly blocked the order.
"It's for the welfare of the United States that allows the federal government to pretty much block anyone from entry if it's based on health purposes," explained immigration lawyer Steven Planzer who deals with cases across Delmarva.
He says every case is different and everyone needing legal services should seek immediate help.
"I see a lot of juvenile statuses so young juveniles under the age of 18 coming to the United States, unaccompanied minors coming to the United States, but a person is usually a male, single they don't have a family, they don't have ties, those are people being returned to the border," explained Planzer.
A health and humanitarian crisis.
Those seeking assistance related to immigration can contact La Esperanza at (302) 854-9262.
If you are interested in contacting Planzer, you can call: (410) 548-5956