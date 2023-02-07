A Potential 15,000 Square Foot Building Coming to Lewes

LEWES, Del. - An application for a 15,000 square foot commercial building off of Monroe Avenue is making its way to Mayor and City Council for public hearing. Some are happy to possibly have another restaurant coming, others though say its another sign of overdevelopment.
Michael Shockley owns Tom Tom, the clothing store directly beside where the new building would go. He said the existing businesses will benefit from the additional development, "Well it would bring more people in and again I don't know what sort of retail it would bring in - but like I said expanding our operation here we all welcome it."
However not everyone from the first town is excited to see more construction, "I just think putting here all of the additional parking and the reduction in the greenery, it takes away the original quaintness of Lewes itself." said local Pat Gallagher.
But Property Owner Robert Gibbs hopes this building will look like the beloved library and a friendly site to everyone using the junction and breakwater trail, "I like the bicycling and the running and the outdoors, any of those uses. I think a coffee shop here for all of the people that are so close can walk to a coffee shop or breakfast diner type thing in the morning would be a good use."
A traffic light is expected to be installed by the community currently being constructed next to the new property but some are not convinced it will help, "What is that going to do already for the traffic that's already using this road that's crowded in the summer going to and from the beach and the park as it is?" said Gallagher.
The City Committee recommended the building have more historic architecture features and dimmed or off lights after its business hours. The next step is for this proposal to go in front of Mayor and City Council for a public hearing.