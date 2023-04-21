A Potential Change with the City of Lewes Could Allow for More Affordable Housing

LEWES, Del. - Potential changes to the City of Lewes' Manufactured Home Community ordinance could mean more opportunity for affordable housing. Changes would decrease setbacks and lot sizes to allow for vacant lots in the Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Community to be filled. This would also allow for the community to apply for affordable housing funding with the county.
Richard Hoepfl who has lived in Donovan Smith for seven years said, "I mean it's a great place for low income because my wife and I are both on fixed income and we enjoy it here."
However another home owner in the park tells me that lot rent is currently anywhere from $600 to $700, something the ordinance would have no control over.
"We need affordable housing in the area here but right now with the way our lot rents are and what he's charging in this particular park, it's not affordable housing anymore." said Rollin Miller who lives in Donovan Smith.
But after many water and sewer issues in the park, Hoepfl is happy to see lots like the one beside his home cleaned up and move in ready for a new neighbor, "It would be good to get this filled in so that we can get a full community again."
Yet some people living on Donovans Road said with options like the nearby Dutchman's Harvest community coming, overcrowding would be a problem.
"Why do we feel the need to keep putting us all on top of each other. I think that affordable housing is great but I also think that it doesn't need for us to be all crowded." said Amanda Olewiler.
The next step is for Mayor and City Council to set a date for a public hearing about the Manufactured Home Community ordinance at the May 8 meeting.