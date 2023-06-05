A Proposed Helmet Mandate For Motorcycle Riders Revs Through Sussex County

DELAWARE- A bill in Dover would require both drivers and passengers to wear a helmet and eye protection for two years after getting licensed to ride a motorcycle.
Currently, the law only requires both riders and passengers under nineteen years old to wear a helmet, but everyone is required to wear eye protection.
One of the bills co-sponsors, State Representative Ruth Briggs King, says this bill will help keep people safe on the road.
"Other states have it, and I think it's just a little more consistent and certainly a lot safer for those new motorcycle riders," she said.
Briggs King also added that after the two years are up, riders can then go back to wearing a helmet at their own discretion- which is what riders can currently do once they turn 19. However, the law states they must still have a helmet in their possession.
The bill's main sponsor, Senator Dave Sokola, said in a statement to WRDE:
"...by law, we require motorcyclists to have a helmet on their bike; let’s finish the job and make sure that these helmets are actually being put to use and keeping people safe.”
But not every motorcyclist is going full throttle on the idea. Travis Stuck of Seaford, DE said it should be a rider's choice to wear a helmet.
"Your bike, your ride.," he said. "If you want to wear a helmet, so be it. If you don't want to wear a helmet, I don't think you should be required."
Another motorcyclist who did not want to give his name shared this opinion and added that a lack of helmets isn't the biggest dangers facing motorcyclists, but distracted driving.
The bill is on the House agenda for June 6th.