DOVER, Del. - On Tuesday, there was a rally to legalize recreational marijuana in the First State outside of Legislative Hall.
HB371 legalizes one ounce of marijuana for people 21 and older. The bill passed with a super majority in both chambers. When it got to the governor's desk he vetoed it, saying he still had questions about the long term health and economic impact of legal marijuana.
Nearly 100 people were on the mall to protest the veto of HB371. Many were holding signs that say "override the veto," "legalize it," and "let's grow Delaware." Demonstrators say the time to pass this bill is right now.
Dozens took the stage Tuesday to speak out against Governor Carney's veto. It will take a 3/5th majority vote to override it. Senator Ernie Lopez said he does not think that's going to happen and this was not unexpected.
"The governor has been straight forward on this. He said from the beginning, he would not vote to support marijuana legalization in Delaware," said Lopez.
But Zoe Patchell hopes the bill will pass again, and this will be the end civil and criminal arrests for marijuana
"Governor John Carney decided to veto the bill based on his own personal opinions and not based on the available research and science which shows cannabis is safer than alcohol," said Patchell, executive director and founder of Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.
Representative Steve Smyk says legalizing recreational marijuana will not help existing problems with crime.
"Right now if somebody steals somebody else's marijuana, most likely that's not being reported. If you steal someone's marijuana where it's legal, that's getting reported. It's not just theft it's robbery, people are going out and strong arming, using force to take somebody else's property," said Smyk.
Among the demonstrators on the mall were veterans who say the drug helped them return from war.
"I know many veterans myself that have been in combat zones, and come back to a VA that just wants to pump them full of pills ... Cannabis has helped myself and hundreds of other veterans getting them off those medications, those prescriptions, and help them live a fruitful life," said James Baldus.