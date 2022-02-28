DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court released a report and strategic plan to improve diversity on the Delaware Bench and Bar. This report comes right during Black History Month but the efforts have been on-going for a year. The Delaware Bench and Bar Diversity Committee is tackling ways to improve diversity in Delaware courtrooms.
Working towards a future of more inclusion and diversity.
"It's not a problem unique to Delaware it's a problem throughout the legal profession in the United States and that is figuring out how to attract diverse applicants to become lawyers and with this plan the hope is that between short term and long term proposed solutions that we will be able to make a big dent in this problem," said Justice Collins Seitz Jr. the Delaware Supreme Court Chief.
The Bench and Bar Diversity Committee developed a study and made its recommendations to The Delaware Supreme Court. The committee was made up of a cross-section of people from the legal and academic professions.
"They were able to look at what other states have done to improve the applicant pool and diversity in their various bars and to use some of those ideas to put together these recommendations," Justice Tamika Montgomery Reeves with the Supreme Court of Delaware.
One of the short term solutions is creating school pipelines for future attorneys and changes to the Bar exam.
"Taking a hard look at our bar exam and seeing whether the way we administer it and the way the application process is deterring people from wanting to be members of the Delaware bar.
We're also studying administering the exam twice a year as opposed to one year we're one of the few states might be the only state that administers the test once a year.
If they don't pass the exam the first time they have to wait a full year in Delaware where you can take it in other jurisdictions in 6 months," explained Chief Justice Seitz.
The report explains how lack of diversity can be traced to several issues
starting with how the law and the legal profession is taught in schools to Bar readiness.
"What we've seen from the recommendation is developing pipeline programs from the colleges, from high schools and below high school it's important to get people into the pipeline and understand that there are great careers in the legal profession," added Chief Justice Seitz.
Steps that will have a long lasting impact.
"The job will never be finished, but this study and the recommendations that have come out of it really gives us a pathway to improve the diversity of the bench and bar in Delaware," said Chief Justice Seitz.
Bench and Bar Diversity Committee gave the Delaware Supreme Court a total of 50 recommendations -- they tell WRDE some of those are already happening and they will continue to work towards getting more in place.
For the full report click here: https://courts.delaware.gov/forms/download.aspx?id=135148