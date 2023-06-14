A Request To Expand The Amount Of Beds At Recovery Home Denied By County Council

HARBESON, Del.- A request to add more beds at a drug recovery home in Harbeson has been denied by Sussex County Council.
County Council members voiced support for the mission of the house, but voted 'no' citing state code.
The house's owners, Attack Addiction, were hoping to expand from 10 beds up to 16. Don Keister with Attack Addiction says he's not sure what his group will do now to help more people.
"It really seems to serve as a disservice to the county made by this commission, county council to not not serve others that would need help," he said.
But neighbors like Amanda Miranda say the house simply does not belong in the neighborhood.
"I just wish they found places closer to a police department," she said. "I think it would be easier. Even for their safety, for the monitor's safety, if something happens in the house."
Another recovery home in Seaford also requested to expand the amount of beds in the house. But the request was also denied by County Council.