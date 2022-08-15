A Saturday Concert Causes Some Noise Complaints

Milton, Del.- Music lovers flocked to see Milton native Jimmie Allen perform at Hudson Field this past weekend.
But not everyone was enjoying the music. The concert went on later than expected, as the show wrapped up around one o'clock in the morning. And people took to the internet to voice their concern.
One person wrote that the concert was "out of line". Another even messaged the concert venue's Facebook page, complaining about the noise. Hudson Field's Facebook page than reposted that person's complaint, captioning it with "This is why we can't have nice things". The post went viral, and was still online this afternoon.
Christian Hudson said that complaints are nothing new, and that they are always expected.
"We get maybe one or two every year," he said. "Thousands of people come, thousands of people have a good time. Whether its a sporting event for youth athletics, or a concert, or a beer craft festival. there's one or two complaints for everything we do."
But not everyone shared the same amount of concern, as many people who live nearby told WRDE that the noise only went on for the night, and that it didn't bother them too much.