OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Recently, the James Farm Ecological Preserve installed the indicator sign for the James Farm Master Plan fundraising campaign. This sign serves as a tangible symbol of progress toward realizing the vision for the natural space.
Thanks to generous support, the preserve said $1.6 million has been raised towards this project. However, the preserve is continuing to collect more funds to complete Phase Two of the Master Plan, which includes significant enhancements including:
- Three-Season Environmental Education Building: Capacity for up to 70 individuals, equipped with electricity, presentation capabilities, counter space, and sinks for lab activities.
- Amphitheater Seating: Outdoor classroom seating for 70 individuals.
- New Maintenance Building: Storage for large equipment and a fully-equipped workshop.
- Habitat Restoration Staging Area
- Ecotour Concessionaire Storage Facility
- Improved Trail System: Realignment of the Red Trail to reduce ecosystem stress and enhance visitor experience by diverting foot traffic away from residential and commercial properties.
- Boardwalk System: Extension and replacement of existing boardwalks.
- Integrated Signage and Wayfinding System: Aesthetic and structural integration throughout the preserve.
- New Gateway Signage
- Updated Interpretive Signage: Expanded and updated signage in 18 locations to educate visitors about the preserve's ecosystems and environmental processes.
Organizers emphasize how every donation, no matter the size, brings the preserve closer to its vision. For more information and to contribute, visit James Farm Ecological Preserve.