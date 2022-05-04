LEWES, Del. - A small business owner is sharing his story after being scammed into buying vendor tickets for an event that never happened at the Cape Henlopen State Park.
The small business owner shows WRDE the Facebook ad that fooled his family and how you can avoid it from happening to you.
"Don't trust just a Facebook ad," said Joseph Ballato, owner of Balto Farms.
Ballato says he was scrolling through Facebook a few weeks ago when he came across a Facebook ad by a so called 'Stacey Kimberly Company'.
It reads 'Spring Fling Vendor Plus Craft Show' taking place at Cape Henlopen State Park.
"It was a Saturday and Sunday event I reached out to them they gave us an application which is pretty standard," added Ballato.
An ad he says seemed legitimate and didn't think twice about it -- hoping to promote his farm business to Delawareans.
"They sent back a screenshot application with a big approved sign over it and basically told us to send money to this email address," explained Ballato.
Ballato says he paid them $80 dollars through Pay Pal.
"Sent them a screenshot like he told us to and he said great see you there," said Ballato.
"Went to the address and it said it was for the Wilderness Center and there was nobody there," added Ballato.
DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation confirmed that they had no knowledge of a "Spring Fling" type event to be held at Cape Henlopen State Park this past weekend, nor did the Division of Parks and Recreation coordinate with an organizer, or promote or sell tickets to such an event.
Delaware State Police also said in a statement that they would like to:
"...remind the public that official events scheduled to occur at the Cape Henlopen State Park are listed on their website. Patrons can also contact the park to inquire about any events and avoid scam attempts."
Ballato is currently trying to get his money back from his bank.
Thanks to good samaritans, he says that day the National Kidney Foundation had an event, and allowed him to set up his tent anway.
And sell some of their goat milk soaps, lotions, and more hand made products -- after all.
A happy ending to a lesson learned.
"We're looking for other events down there we will be back I guarantee it," said Ballato with a smile.
Balto Farms is now passing the kindness forward by helping raise money for the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland. To help the cause click here:
https://www.baltofarms.com/?fbclid=IwAR3WNeAoWvULMDRuSmOdiw5KDGmGV9WWQVcrHxVdTofZn14EhFxyrJqv-gY.
You can use the promo code KIDNEY for 15% of your order and Balto Farms will donate another 15% to the National Kidney Foundation at serves DE and MD.
For a full list of DNREC's events click here: https://destateparks.com/Beaches/CapeHenlopen