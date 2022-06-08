LEWES, Del.- After Cape Henlopen High School's yearbook came out this year, many people noticed a spelling error on the spine. Instead of saying "Lewes", the text said "Lewis".
This small typo is making big news on social media. One post on Facebook had over 300 comments. Some people were upset with the error. Many others, were understanding.
The spelling of Lewes is a lore in the first town. Some bumper stickers and t-shirt offer the correct way to pronounce the name of the town. Even Siri will automatically spell the name as "Lewis".
The Cape Henlopen School District is working with publishers to find a solution, but said, "We did not want students to miss out on the opportunity to have their yearbook signed by friends, and teachers before the end of the school year, so they were distributed."
Some people find humor in the mistake.
"I don't think you have to take things so serious. Like I said it was probably an error with the computer and somebody just missed it. It's kind of funny," said Edith Enriquez who works in Lewes.
Wednesday night, the school district sent a note to parents saying they will be offering a sleeve to put over the current yearbook.