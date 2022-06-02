OCEAN CITY, Md.- When you think of Maryland, what do you think of? Crabs, Old Bay, and probably the flag. Country music singer Jimmy Charles recently wrapped it all up and put it in a song. Charles invited other Marylanders and Maryland fans to join in his new music video for the song. His song is titled, "It's a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn't Understand".
Charles shot part of the video at Harborside Bar and Grill in Ocean City. People came decked out in Maryland gear and carried Maryland flags.
"Coming up here and hearing everyone cheering and seeing faces that I know and some that I don't know, it's hard not to get emotional," said Charles.
He chose Harborside for its claim of being the home of the original fresh squeezed crush, a Maryland drink staple. As a Maryland native, Charles says he wanted to write a song about Old Bay, drinking Natty Boh, and his favorite parts of Ocean City. Marylanders quickly got behind the lyrics.
"The Orioles are adding it to Camden Yards. University of Maryland added it to all those sporting events. It's like, wow I can't wait to sit in those stadiums and listen to that," said Charles.
For some more Jimmy Charles entertainment, you can see him live at the Jellyfish festival this weekend. He is heading the fest on Saturday.