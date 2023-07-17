LEWES, Del. - In a meeting Monday night, the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission made recommendations to engineers working on the preliminary plan for a 79-acre lot development along Freeman Highway and Gills Neck Road.
Recommendations are to ensure safe bike path connectivity and for specific tress, like peking lilac trees, to line the development.
Commissioners voiced concerns particularly for bikers along Gill Neck Road, stating that while the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, drivers don't always follow that speed.
Brian Jopling is a Lewes resident who believes the city already has problems with infrastructure and overcrowding...
"The roads can't handle the traffic...what we have now," says Jopling.
Other concerns are on preserving the character of the city.
"Some developments they're putting are keeping the historic look and others are not. They're just going with the cookie cutter final sidings and brick stone front and that's it. Jamming them close together..." says Jopling.
The proposed development plans will now move forward to the planning commission to review on Wednesday, July 19.