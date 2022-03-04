REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum opened its new exhibit Friday called 'A Storm Like No Other' in light of the 60th anniversary of the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962.
The museum's walls are covered in old images of the storms' damage, with historical quotes and original signs from local businesses who were impacted by the natural disaster.
Joe and Hope Lavachia were high school sweethearts who were juniors at Rehoboth High School (now Cape Henlopen High School) when the storm of '62 took place.
"This was...before all the instant communication and social media and you know, you just had a telephone if somebody called you...you just didn't know what was happening immediately," Hope said. "So once the town began to wake up and see, 'wow the whole ocean front is gone.'"
Both of their families lived inland, so they said there wasn't much visibility of the damage the storm brought. They recall their power being out but they figured it was just another storm passing through.
"As far as locals are concerned, this was going to be a normal Nor'easter, and that's what we thought," he said, "In fact, we both went to school the next day."
That was a Wednesday., but shortly thereafter, classes were cancelled for the rest of the week. Beach towns along the coast were completely destroyed.
"As we walk around, we recognize all the pictures, we recognize the signs," he said.
A preservation of an unforgettable moment in history.
"It's one of those events that you have in your lifetime that stays with you, like, we all have them, certain things that would happen, we remember where we were, what we were doing and it just stays clear in your mind," she said.
'A Storm Like No Other' exhibit is free of charge and open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May 15. The museum will also screen a documentary on Saturday afternoon, reservations are required.