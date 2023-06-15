A String of Odd Thefts in Ocean City Raising Concerns

OCEAN CITY, Md. - June has been a busy month in Ocean City as a string of unusual thefts have taken place.
The most recent theft happened at Holy Savior Church on Philadelphia Ave, where the statue of the Virgin Mary was stolen from their rosary garden.
The missing statue was discovered on Tuesday morning and Donna Santoni, secretary at Holy Savior/St. Mary's Star of the Sea Parish said their congregation can't believe this happened.
"Nothing like this has happened before, people just leave this garden all alone, it's open, there are no gates," Santoni said. "It's available anytime anyone wants to sit and pray they can," she said.
The statue of the Virgin Mary was stolen right off its base and all that's left is an empty plot. The church said the statue was made completely of concrete and it probably took two people to carry the statue away.
Although this crime is a shock, the church just wants the Mary statue returned in one piece.
"We just want them to understand that it means something to us and they've hurt quite a few people by their actions and just to correct them by returning her," Santoni said.
The statue of Mary isn't the only thing that's been stolen in Ocean City recently. There was a recent theft of a dinosaur head out of a Nick's Mini Golf construction site.
The owners of Nicks Mini Golf gave a statement and said that two men jumped the fence at their construction site and stole the dinosaur head. Jacob Miller and Dominick Youngblood have both been arrested and charged with the theft and the dinosaur head has been returned with some damages.
Then there is the theft of the Peppa The Pig statue which was stolen right in front of Candy Kitchen on 125th street. The pig has since been returned to its rightful place.
Although some locals like Trevor Mavioglu said this kind of activity is nothing new for this time of year.
"It's just kids down here for senior week and just you know, mess around, not really thinking, these pranks are nothing too serious," Mavioglu said.
But for Holy Savior Church, an incident like this makes them think about taking more precautions.
"It is a little scary what's happening, we are talking about security cameras and we have things to think about because we don't want our property destroyed or vandalized or stolen," Santoni said.