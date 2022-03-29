SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Wednesday, March 30, is the annual Day of Giving Back at all Jersey Mike's locations. Each year, the sub shop donates to a group or organization. This year, 100 percent of money made on Wednesday will go to the Special Olympics.
All you have to do to participate is order a sub or sandwich. Every cent will go towards helping special Olympics athletes get to Orlando this summer for the Special Olympics USA Games.
"There is no charge to the athletes for anything they do with Special Olympics any time of the year. But in particular when they go to the USA Games, the cost of flights, uniforms, training equipment, does get rather expensive," said Jon Buzby with Special Olympics Delaware.
This year, Special Olympics Delaware will be competing in seven sports at the games, including basketball, power lifting, swimming, and bocce. Buzby says for many, the games is the pinnacle of their careers. But not just for the competition on the court.
"For a lot of them this is a life changing experience. For many it's the first time they will fly. The first time at Disney world. For one athlete, it's going to be their first time out of Delaware for one reason or another. So it's really tremendous for them," said Buzby.
All month long, Jersey Mike's has been working with Special Olympics athletes and collecting donations. Nationwide they're optimistic about beating last years record of 15-million dollars in fundraising.
"It's going to be a lot. We normally have a line out the door at all locations. It's going to be all hands on deck tomorrow. Get here early and be patient because the cause is great and it's worth it," said Lori Ewald with High 5 Hospitality.
All you have to do to give back is go to a local Jersey Mikes location tomorrow and order your favorite sub. You can also make an extra donation inside or online.