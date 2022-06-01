MILTON, Del. - Whether you are working outdoors in the sun -- or enjoying the nice weather -- there are things you should do to protect your skin. A Sussex county dermatologist explains the different health risks you may run into if you don't take care of yourself under extreme heat.
"If it's that hot like yesterday we didn't even come out of the house. I just wear my cap and put on some sunscreen," said J.C. Syr, a Milton resident.
Syr like many in Sussex county is feeling the heat and trying to stay protected.
"I think people want to come inside for the air conditioning as much as possible," said Lisa Falzarano, the owner of The Mercantile in Milton.
Doctors recommend just that:
- Protective layers
- Sunscreen
- Hydration
- Avoid being in the sun at its peak hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This could prevent you from ending up in the hospital.
"Most likely they'll end up in the emergency room and they're blistering it's almost like a second-degree thermal burn or chemical burn it can be severe," explained Dr. Anthony Gaspari a Dermatologist with Beebe Healthcare.
And while Dr. Gaspari recommends a minimum SPF of 30, the right amount looks different for everyone.
"If you have an SPF 70, that would require 70 minutes of that intense sun exposure to create a sunburn. It filters it doesn't completely block, there are physical sunscreens that block all wavelengths of light those are what we call the mineral sunscreens," added Dr. Gaspari.
Adding that you must reapply your sunscreen, especially if you are sweating or out in the water.
Dr. Gaspari says skin cancer is caused by many years of sun exposure and if you see any of these signs you should see a dermatologist.
"Growths on the skin, rust scaley lesions, an open sore, that won't heal, abnormal pigmentation, brown spots that are that look very different than freckles, moles that are changing and enlarging," said Dr. Gaspari.
Reminding everyone -- it's never too early to start taking care of your skin.
For more information or resources on skin cancer you can visit: