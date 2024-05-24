REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The nation's summer captial's election deadline is quickly approaching, and a third candidate had filed just in the nick of time. Mark Saunders joins Suzanne Goode and Craig Thier in the upcoming municipal election.
The recently filed candidate said he has a focus on the amount of development in and outside of Rehoboth Beach. Saunders refers to the overcrowding as a "victim of our success", referring to the city's appeal to tourism.
Saunders said he hopes to bring attention to maintaining a quality of life for those living in the area when it comes to topics like traffic, taxes and providing continued support for small businesses that contribute to city's charm.
When CoastTV asked Saunders about the new City Manager, Taylor Tedder, he said he continues to be impressed by his skill set.
Another point made by the new candidate was in regard to the city's parking concerns. Saunders served on the committee that had initially proposed adopting a parking garage. However, he remains against the idea claiming the garage would only be utilized one month of the year, July, and therefore was not worth the cost to construct it.
Saunders has served on the Rehoboth Beach Homeowner's Association, from 2016 to 2022. He attributes his understanding of the city's issues to serving in this group. Two of his years spent with the association were as president. He has held a seat on the Board of Adjustment for two years come Oct. Saunders has lived in Rehoboth Beach full-time since 2013, however has been a homeowner for the last 20 years, vacationing in the city regularly.
The election will be held on Saturday, August 10, this year and voting will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the convention center. Two commissioner posts will be on the ballot. For more information on voter eligibility visit here.