MILFORD, Del.- During a traffic stop on Monday, a Milford Police officer pulled over a car and arrested the three people in it for having suspected drugs.
The traffic spot occurred near Harrington Highway and North Dupont Boulevard at about 2:29 p.m.
Police say the car was pulled over after the officer found that the car's registration was linked to a car that had been involved in an active investigation. Through the officer’s interaction with the people in the car, he observed drug paraphernalia.
Through further investigation, police say the car search was conducted and officers discovered about 6.3 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 5.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug dealing.
The driver of the car was Kevin Lewis, 66-years old, from Milford. One passenger was Wendy Marcelle, 42-years old of Milford. The second passenger was Marvin Davis, 35-years-old of Dover.
The Milford Police Department says all three people were taken into custody without incident. They were each charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
All three people had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where they were committed to the Department of Correction in default of $48,000.00 secured bail and a no contact order with each other. They were ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.