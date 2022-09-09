A Trip to the Beach Gone Wrong: Man Facing Charges After Driving Into the Surf

LEWES, Del.- A man is facing charges after driving his car into the surf at Herring Point.
If you were down on the beach around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, you'd see a car getting pummeled by waves.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. drove under the influence in an area not meant for cars.
Surf fisherman Rich King said he has seen many times over the years, but it is usually after a day on the beach.
"Everyone gets stuck. I've been stuck three times. I've been pulled off by coastal once," King said.
For him, it's a normal part of being a surf fisherman, but he is properly trained to get out.
He said he knows what to look for when he takes his car on the beach.
"Solid packed wet sand you can drive on, [but] wet sloppy sand? No," King said.
WRDE is not clear if this driver had a surf fishing permit. DNREC said he's since been banned from Delaware state parks.
For those who drive on legally, there are certain requirements to help avoid situations like these.
William Frazier said he has been fishing since he was very young. He is prepared in case he gets stuck.
"Make sure you have your shovels, your tire gage, a board, tow rope..." Frazier said.
He said he watches the tide religiously to avoid getting stuck.
"I have an app that tells me when the high tide and low tides are," he said.
King and Frazier both agreed that it is important to have proper training and education before driving on the beach.