A Vote Rescinded in the Georgetown Confederate Flag Controversy

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Council woman Christina Diaz-Malone told Georgetown citizens and officials at a town hall meeting last night that she regretted her vote towards providing about $25,000 to the Georgetown Historical Society.
"-and so I was duped... simple as that." said Christina Diaz-Malone.
She retracted her vote when she learned that the agreement to form a committee with the historical society and community members to discuss the debate over the confederate flag was not met.
Mayor Bill West said, "Developers aren't calling me like they were, I've looked at building permits and they've slowed down, things aren't being built like they were. So its given Georgetown a black eye, they're sitting back and saying whoa do I wanna spend my money."
The funds have already been dispersed to the Historical Society, however local organizations like the NAACP, are attempting to withdraw the funds on a technicality. That being that the Society's request for the grant was not submitted prior to the deadline of April 1st.
Kevin Andrade, twenty-year citizen of Georgetown, was supposed to serve as a part of the committee to come to an agreement with the Historical Society. Andrade said his plans to get the flag removed are not over, "And the plan is protest. The plan is to organize a big rally in October."