LEWES, Del. — A young harbor seal, entangled in gill netting and suffering from a severe neck wound, was rescued and successfully released back into the wild by the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The rescue operation took place on Feb. 28, when MERR officials were alerted to the seal. The seal led MERR on a chase, going in and out of the water before MERR was able to secure it and bring it back to a facility for treatment. The mammal, named "Samoa" after the Samoa hibiscus in line with the institute's recent floral-themed names, was found with netting tightly wrapped around its neck, causing a deep gouge.
"The seal was active and alert, and of very good body weight and condition despite the entanglement, so we decided it was able to be released back into the wild," the institute shared.
The release occurred just before dusk at the same point of rescue at The Point in Cape Henlopen State Park.
MERR has had the most rescues of young seal pups this year than ever before. MERR urges the public to report any sightings of marine mammals in distress by calling 302-228-5029.