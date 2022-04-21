DELAWARE - In honor of Earth Day, AAA Mid-Atlantic is recycling batteries and, in exchange will help jump start a program that helps the environment.
AAA says nearly 100 percent of a car battery can be recycled and doing so will reduce toxic waste and lower the demand for original materials required for new products.
Those participating in the program could contribute to the planting of tens of thousands of new trees in National Forests.
"For any battery that is returned and recycled through that program, AAA will fund the planting of a tree," said Ragina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Experts say you should change your car battery every 3-5 years. And this Earth Day initiative is done every year to make the world greener.
"Last year we planted about 8,400 trees and our goal this year is 10,000," added Ali.
All trees will be planted in National Forests through the Arbor Day Foundation.
AAA says you don't have to buy a new battery to donate your old one and have a tree planted.
But they say you can get a new one at any AAA car care location or their mobile battery service.
They're reminding people to think twice before tossing it out.
"The majority of a batteries components are recyclable, they certainly are very toxic so making sure that you recycle a battery properly certainly goes well for our environment," explained Ali.
This program will run until May 1st.
For more details on this program click here: https://cluballiance.aaa.com/public-affairs/press-release/2022/aaa/4-18-22-earth-day-batteries