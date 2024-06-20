DELMARVA- AAA forecasts that 70.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the extended Independence Day holiday period. This statistic marks a five percent increase from 2023 and an eight percent rise from 2019. This projection encompasses travel for the entire Fourth of July week, including the Saturday before and the Sunday after the holiday.
"With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. "We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019."
Record Road Trips
AAA projects a record 60.6 million people will travel by car over Independence Day week, an increase of 2.8 million from last year. This surpasses 2019’s figure of 55.3 million road travelers. Gas prices, currently lower than last year’s national average of $3.53, are expected to remain stable leading up to and following Independence Day, barring any disruptions from hurricane season.
Air Travel
Traveling by air is also expected to reach new heights, with AAA projecting 5.74 million people flying to their July 4 destinations. This represents a nearly seven percent increase from last year and a 12 percent rise from 2019. AAA data shows domestic airfare is two percent cheaper this year, with the average roundtrip ticket costing $800. Travelers are advised to arrive at airports early, reserve parking in advance, and use carry-on luggage to save time and money.
Other Ways to Travel
Over 4.6 million people are anticipated to travel by buses, cruises, and trains, reflecting a nine percent increase from last year but slightly below 2019’s figure of 4.79 million. Alaska cruises are particularly popular, making Seattle and Anchorage top domestic destinations. Travelers can also find cruise deals due to new ships entering the market and targeted discounts on older inventory.
Best and Worst Times to Drive
INRIX, a transportation data and insights provider, reports that the worst times to travel by car are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. before and on July 4. Drivers are advised to travel in the morning and avoid rush hour on Monday, July 8.
Top Destinations
This July 4 week, popular destinations include the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, with Seattle, Vancouver and Anchorage being top choices due to the high demand for Alaska cruises. Beach destinations such as South Florida, Honolulu, Punta Cana and Barcelona are also in high demand. Additionally, historical sites in European cities like London, Rome, Dublin, Paris and Athens are attracting travelers. AAA booking data indicates these destinations are the top domestic and international choices for the holiday week.
More information on where fireworks and parades are happening across Delmarva can be found on CoastTV's Fourth of July guide.