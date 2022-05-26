DELAWARE - AAA projects more than 123,000 Delawareans will travel over Memorial Day weekend and that's despite high gas prices.
Thursday is considered to be the busiest travel day.
AAA projects more than 123,000 Delawareans will travel over Memorial Day weekend with nearly 90% choosing to drive over flying despite high gas prices.
"They will make adjustments in how they spend their travel dollars they still want to take the trip they might take a shorter trip they might take fewer trips this summer overall but when they do travel they might potentially stay at most expensive hotels or stay with family and friends to save money or they might dine out at less expensive restaurants or even eat in," explained Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Air travel is up more than 25% over memorial day weekend than last year, with AAA projecting that more than 10,000 Delawareans will travel by air.
Tidwell says this is due to fewer air travel restrictions whether flying domestic or international.
Regardless of traveling through the road or air preparation ahead of the busy weekend is key.
"Making sure that you perform that routine maintenance ensures that your vehicle is operating at maximum fuel efficiency that you're not burning unnecessary fuel also maintaining the speed limit speeding is something that we're all guilty of at one point or another you may get somewhere faster but you're wasting more fuel that's wasting money," explained Tidwell.
Tidwell says that one thing for sure is that Delawareans are ready to get out and enjoy the coast.
"People are ready to go and that's especially true here in Delaware because of our proximity to the beaches, people can get to the beach, their summer traditions can continue, and people are ready for that," added Tidwell.
If you want to beat the peak hours alternatives are traveling during the morning or evening hours the next few days.