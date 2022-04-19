DELAWARE- AAA Travel surveyed 734 people who live in Delaware about their travel plans this summer.
Thirty-five percent of them say they are planning to travel more this year than last year with 60 percent of them saying their trip will be 50 miles or more.
For people taking road trips, Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic says gas prices are expected to stay about where they are now with crude oil over $100 a barrel.
More than a third of people surveyed say gas prices did not affect their decision to book a trip but half say they will take fewer or shorter trips.
"There is a percentage of Delawareans that say they will adjust their spending whether it is for less expensive lodging and hotels or less expensive restaurant options in order to compensate for the higher gas prices," Tidwell said.
Sussex Countians are getting in on booking their summer vacation. Owner of Accent On Travel Annette Stellhorn says that people are booking multiple trips for this year and also booking trips for next year.
According to the poll, more than 40 percent of Delawareans are booking multiple trips with almost 30 percent planning to go out of the country which is helping numbers grow for Accent on Travel.
"Last year we were down 65 to 70 percent," Stellhorn said. "We usually do ten to twelve million dollars in travel planning a year. So we were significantly shut down last year and even into the beginning of this year. But we are right now tracking our 2019 levels of reservations."
People want to get out and get away and the numbers show that up and down the state and here in Lower Delaware.