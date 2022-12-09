WILMINGTON, Del. - The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports that unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021.
They say the worst of it is DUI, which rose nearly 24%. According to AAA, these statistics were in a steady decline from 2018-2020 before rising once again.
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic traffic deaths have risen, says AAA, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimating that 42,915 people died in crashes last year- a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 crashes in 2020.
“The increase in the number of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is troubling,” said Jana Tidwell, Public and Government Affairs Manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic. “While drivers consistently acknowledge that certain risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as speeding and driving impaired, are not safe, many still engage in these activities anyway.”
AAA offers the following data from their survey asking participants if they participated in the following unsafe driving behaviors in the last 30 days. The percentages represent the proportion of respondents who admit to participating in said behaviors:
Unsafe Driving Behavior
2018
(%)
2019
(%)
2020
(%)
2021
(%)
Change from 2020 to 2021 (%)
Driven 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway
48.9
48.2
45.1
50.7
+12.4
Driven while holding and talking on a cell phone
52.1
43.2
37.2
37.4
+0.5
Driven while reading a text or email on a cell phone
41.3
38.6
33.9
36.2
+6.8
Driven through a red light
31.4
31.1
25.6
28.2
+10.1
Driven aggressively by switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car
24.8
26.5
21.3
22.9
+7.5
Driven when so tired it was hard to keep eyes open
27.0
23.6
17.3
18.8
+8.7
Driven when you had enough alcohol that you thought you were over the legal limit
10.9
9.8
5.9
7.3
+23.7
Driven within an hour of consuming cannabis
6.6
6.5
4.4
5.0
+13.6
AAA says that drivers reported too often engaging in risky behaviors that they know are dangerous and would meet with disapproval from friends or family:
- Texting While Driving
- 92% think it’s very or extremely dangerous
- 96% think someone important to them would disapprove
- 26% admit to doing it in the last 30 days
- Aggressive Driving
- 88% think it’s very or extremely dangerous
- 96% think someone important to them would disapprove
- 23% admit to doing it in the last 30 days
- Impaired Driving
- 94% believe driving after drinking enough alcohol (to the point one considers they might be over the legal limit) to be very or extremely dangerous
- 7% admit to engaging in this behavior in the past 30 days
- 65% of drivers feel driving, within an hour, of using marijuana is very or extremely dangerous
- 93% believe people important to them would disapprove of the behavior
According to AAA, three out of four drivers supported making it illegal to drive with any non-prescribed drug in their system.
“The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously,” said Tidwell. “We must be aware of the serious consequences of all dangerous driving behaviors and change course.”
AAA says the purpose of their survey is to better understand drivers’ perceptions and attitudes towards risky behaviors, so they can work together with drivers to find the best possible way to address those issues and lower the amount of crashes. Delaware State Police says 139 people died on Delaware roadways in 2021, up 18% from 2020.
AAA offers these safety tips to help you drive safely:
- Out of sight, out of mind. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.
- Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate the time saved by speeding. Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost.
- Stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy because you can fall asleep anytime. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment, and vision.
- Drive sober. If you consume marijuana or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel.
- Buckle your seat belt for every ride. It does not matter where in the vehicle you are seated. A properly worn seatbelt is the most effective way to survive a traffic crash.