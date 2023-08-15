DELMARVA - As the peak of hurricane season arrives, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its predictions, anticipating an above-normal hurricane season despite a relatively quiet start.
Tropical systems have left a trail of destruction, including damaging winds, floods, and tornadoes, across Delmarva. Tropical Storm Isaias, spawned 3 tornadoes in Delaware in 2020.
Although the ongoing El Niño phenomenon would typically suppress hurricane formation, the presence of abnormally warm ocean temperatures is expected to counteract El Niño's influence, providing additional fuel for hurricane development.
Emergency officials emphasize the importance of readiness in response to the recent uptick in hurricane predictions.
Joe Thomas, Director of Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, advises, "It is crucial to have a disaster kit, containing a three-day supply of essentials such as bottled water, a battery-powered radio, flashlight, cash, and important documents."
While this year's tropical activity has been less active compared to the recent years, with only one out of five named storms reaching hurricane strength so far, NOAA has revised its forecasts, now anticipating 14 to 21 named storms, with 6 to 11 of those expected to reach hurricane strength.
Joe Thomas stresses that, "it doesn't matter what the predictions are. It only takes one storm- so don't be don't be fooled by the forecast that it might be active may not be- it only takes one."
While hurricane season officially began on June 1st, peak hurricane season extends from mid-August until mid-October.
To aid in preparation ahead of any potential storm, a variety of resources including evacuation routes and tips on building emergency kits can be accessed online.
It is noteworthy that while the state of Delaware has yet to experience a direct hurricane landfall, it has faced widespread flooding and tornadoes stemming from tropical systems, underscoring the ongoing need for vigilance and preparedness.