Accessibility Improvements Ahead in Coastal Communities

DELAWARE - Many coastal communities are improving their ADA standards ahead of the summer season.
Beach wheelchairs and mats are common on many Sussex County beaches to improve access for people with disabilities.
Come Memorial Day, Dewey Beach expects to have a 12 by 10 foot mat placed on Van Dyke street for additional access for wheelchairs or other mobility aids.
In Rehoboth Beach, the city installed nine new ADA spots last year. This year, two have been added so far and one other is in the works.
Many of the communities agree that accessibility improvements are ongoing.